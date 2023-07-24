Living in Germany: Feeling lonely, the 'Wurst' croissant and perks of studying

Advertisement

Readers share their experience of settling in Germany

In our newsletter last week we wrote about the challenges of settling into life in Germany as a foreigner after a scathing evaluation emerged; Germany was dubbed one of the least attractive destinations for foreign residents in the latest edition of the InterNations Expat Insider Survey.

A few readers got in touch to share what settling into life in Germany has been like for them. Mannie, who is 70, and lives in Osnabrück, Lower Saxony, said she has struggled since moving to the Bundesrepublik for love 12 years ago. “I have found it very difficult to integrate,” she told us. “I have attended several German courses and have found the language very difficult, managing to achieve the B1 level for German citizenship. The main problem for me is the opportunity to speak the language, as despite several attempts I have no friends here and life is very lonely.”

Mannie said there are positives to living in Germany, such as the “beautiful landscape”.

She added: “I love that Germans are culturally family oriented, appreciate nature, and the pace of life feels a little slower somehow.” However, she said overall the experience of settling in Germany has been frustrating. As well as feeling isolated, Mannie cited bureaucracy, buying a property and dealings with contractors as being particularly difficult aspects of life in Germany compared to other places. “Suffice to say I have found living in Germany very difficult and only remain because I love my husband,” she said.

Advertisement

Another reader called Tony, who has lived in North Rhine-Westphalia for 12 years, said although life in Germany isn’t too bad, there are some negatives, including public transport going downhill, not enough maintenance on roads and that shops don’t open on Sundays. He also highlighted a lack of progress when it comes to digital aspects.

Thank you to The Local readers who got in touch with us. We are always happy to hear your opinions and feedback on life in Germany!

Tweet of the week

We will forever admire Germany’s dedication to the humble Wurst.

Germans: *slapping thigh enthusiastically* HA HA HA YOU ARE ENGLISH. ENGLISH FOOD IS TERRIBLE!



Also Germans: This croissant does not have enough sausage in it pic.twitter.com/hoXVxiJIdo — Jonny Whitlam Berlin Guide (@WhitlamsBerlin) July 20, 2023

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Thomas Frey

It is just over two years since parts of Western Germany and nearby countries were hit with catastrophic flooding, resulting in the deaths of more than 240 people, while thousands were displaced. The victims of the extreme weather incident were remembered last week on the anniversary on July 14th and 15th. In this photo, excavators demolish the 300-year-old Nepomuk Bridge in the Ahr Valley on July 20th 2023. The landmark was severely damaged in the floods.

Advertisement

Did you know?

Germany is a hugely popular destination for people from abroad looking to study. One unique selling point is that there are no tuition fees in Germany, even for international students. Students do have to contribute some money, though. For instance, universities charge a semester fee, which also covers services such as a local transport ticket and the student union.

It typically ranges between €100 and €450 per semester. But did you know that there is one exception? In the southern state of Baden-Württemberg, non-EU international students are required to pay fees amounting to €1,500 per semester. The additional fees are then added to this cost.