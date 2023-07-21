Fewer full-time workers in Germany are logging in 'excessive hours'

Advertisement

Of the approximately 30 million people with full-time jobs in Germany, 8.3 percent regularly put in 48 hours a week last year - marking the lowest level since 1991.

That’s down from 2021, when 8.9 percent of Germany’s full-time working population logged more than 48 hours per week.

Particularly long working hours are common among self-employed people, according to the Statistical Office: if freelancers employ people themselves, 48.2 percent of bosses are at work for more than 48 hours.

But among freelancers only working for themselves, the rate hovers at 26 percent.

But the majority of employees in the Bundesrepublik carry a lighter workload: only one in 20 has to work more than 48 hours. Last year, the average working duration for full jobs was 40.4 hours a week.

READ ALSO: What NOT to do if you're freelancing in Germany

How Germany regulates working hours

Employees are also less likely to work excessive hours, as their schedules are strictly regulated by German labour law.

According to the Working Hours Act, the daily working time for employees has to be capped at eight hours, while on individual days up to ten hours are also permitted.

Rest periods between two work periods are also regulated.

The exact working hours are determined by respective labour or collective agreements. In the west German metal and electrical industry, for example, the 35-hour week applies to full-time workers. Overtime above this limit has to be put into a written agreement.

Advertisement

Self-employed and freelancers are not covered by the Working Hours Act, with exceptions made for some managerial occupational groups.

Germans generally value a work-life balance, with many embracing the concept of a Feierabend, when workers completely down their tools after work just to focus on family, friends and general relaxation.

For a long time Germany has also been discussing implementing a four-day work week, with both employees and employers arguing that productivity actually increases when workers put in more condensed and focused hours. However, the current coalition government has ruled this out in the current legislative period.

READ ALSO: Could Germany introduce a four-day work week for employees?

Vocabulary

Working population - (die) Erwerbstätige

Self-employed people - Selbstständige

Overtime - (die) Überstunden

collective/labour agreement - (der) Tarifvertrag

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.