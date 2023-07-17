REVEALED: Where rents are rising the most in Munich
The Bavarian capital is already the most expensive city in Germany to rent, with some districts - and types of accommodation - raking in much higher prices than others. A new barometer breaks them down.
You have to be able to afford to live in Munich - and that is becoming increasingly unlikely for many people. Prices are continuing to climb steeply, at least for new apartments, according to the results of the new Munich Housing Market Barometer (Münchner Wohnungsmarktbarometer).
According to the barometer, the average first-time rent in 2022 was €22.27 per square metre, around four percent higher than in 2020.
Those who want to live centrally have to dig particularly deep into their pockets. In the central districts of Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt, Maxvorstadt, Au-Haidhausen and Altstadt-Lehel, tenants are asked to fork down between €25.60 and €28.30 per square metre.
However, asking rents in Berg am Laim in the southeast of the city were also over €25 per square metre.
Cheaper offers of a little less than €20 per square metre were found on average outside the Mittlerer Ring, in Feldmoching-Hasenbergl, Hadern or Milbertshofen-Am Hart.
There is a ray of hope for existing apartments. In 2022, they averaged €19.25 per square metre. This is still high, but less than in previous years (€19.58 in 2020 and €19.96 in 2021).
Landlords asked for rents of over €21 per square metre in the Altstadt, Lehel, Maxvorstadt and Schwabing.
The cheapest rents in 2022 were in Feldmoching-Hasenbergl in the most northern part of the city.
Most flats (8.6 percent) were advertised in the lively Pasing district, just northwest of the city centre. The fewest were offered in the leafy Nymphenburg district, famous for a castle by the same name, and also central Schwanthalerhöhe.
For the Housing Market Barometer, the city examines rents and purchase prices annually. In 2022, the experts evaluated around 27,000 offers published on the internet portal ImmobilienScout24, or Immoscout.
Furnished flats going at more than €30 per square metre
For a while now, furnished flats have been increasingly offered on Immoscout, with landlords charging correspondingly higher rents.
In 2022, the share was 21.5 percent of all advertisements and the average price for a new flat was €30.24 per square metre (2020 at €30.44 and 2021 at €27.19).
Furnished existing flats were even advertised at a slightly cheaper rate in 2022 than in 2020, at an average of €26.46 per square metre.
Vocabulary
first-time rent - (die) Erstbezugsmiete
asking rent - (die) Angebotsmiete
to ask for - verlängern
existing apartment - (die) Bestandswohnung
We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.
Comments
