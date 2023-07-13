Flights resumed at Düsseldorf and Hamburg airports after climate protest

Advertisement

In Hamburg, flights resumed at 9:50am, a spokesperson revealed, though further disruption and delays are expected.

Over the course of the morning, 17 arrivals and 19 departures were cancelled, with 10 flights diverted to other airports.

The protest action came on the first day of the school holidays in the northern city-state, when around 50,000 passengers and 330 flights were expected to flight out of the airport.

Climate activists broke into the airport through a security fence and glued themselves to the tarmac, the group announced.

According to an airport spokesperson, flights had been grounded since 6:10am due to a police operation at the scene.

"For safety reasons, air traffic had to be temporarily suspended," they said.

An ARD reporter at the scene revealed that, as of 9:25am, activists were still stuck to the tarmac in several parts of the airport and the security fence was still broken in four places.

"In Hamburg, the closure of the airport will certainly continue for some time," he said. "Until just now, the jackhammers were still rattling here."

The central security checkpoint and the check-in counters were temporarily closed in the morning, with passengers waiting in the overfilled terminals to see if flights would be resumed. Both security gates and check-in counters have now been reopened.

Flight diversions in NRW

The action was coordinated with a similar protest by Last Generation activists at Düsseldorf Airport on Thursday morning.

A photographer for the DPA news agency reported that seven people had made it onto the runway in the morning.

Last Generation said they had cut through a fence to get onto the runways, blocking the movement of aircraft in the terminal throughout the morning.

Flight operations were temporarily severely restricted, the photographer said. A large number of emergency workers were on the scene.

At around 10am, the climate group posted a video showing police cars and what appeared to be two activists still stuck to the runway.

"The disruptions at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports continue," they wrote.

Due to the security operation, landings in Düsseldorf had to be diverted to Cologne/Bonn airport. However, services were partially resumed on the north runway of the airport.

Controversial tactics

Writing on Twitter, the climate group said the two airport protests were to fight back against "the lack of a government plan" and "breaking the law" on the climate crisis.

Weltweit wird aktuell ein Hitzerekord nach dem anderen gebrochen. Eine weitere Verschärfung der klimatischen Situation wird dazu führen, dass weite Teile der Erde unbewohnbar werden - bereits in diesem Jahrhundert. pic.twitter.com/Nh2s9wbiL2 — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) July 13, 2023