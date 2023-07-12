Munich hit by widespread rail disruption after storms

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, thunderstorms moved from France across to southern Germany, with hundreds of emergency service workers being called out across the region to deal with uprooted trees and damaged buildings.

In the small village of Asweiler in Saarland, raging storms damaged around 30 buildings and initially, it was thought the area had been hit by a tornado.

As a result of the storms, rail traffic in Munich and greater Munich was largely suspended during the night, with only the S1 trains and shuttle trains operating on the main line.

As of Wednesday morning, rail traffic is slowly starting up again, but is heavily restricted, according to a spokesperson for the MVG transport company.

On some routes, trains are now running again, at least occasionally, on the following lines and sections (as of approximately 7:20 am this morning):

S2 with restrictions between Petershausen/Altomünster and Markt Schwaben

S3 with restrictions between Pasing and Deisenhofen

S6 with restrictions between Pasing and Ebersberg

S7 with restrictions between Donnersbergerbrücke and Kreuzstraße

S8 with restrictions between Gilching-Argelsried and Ostbahnhof

Trains also continue to operate on the S1 line towards Freising and the airport.

A replacement bus service has been set up on the following lines:

S2 Markt Schwaben - Erding

S2 Laim - Petershausen/Altomünster

S3 Pasing - Mammendorf

S4 Pasing - Geltendorf

S6 Ostbahnhof - Ebersberg

S6 Pasing - Tutzing

S7 Ostbahnhof - Kreuzstrasse

S7 Donnersbergerbrücke - Wolfratshausen

S8 Ostbahnhof - Airport

S8 Pasing - Herrsching

Passengers can see the current status of the S-Bahn in Munich here.

Travellers in greater Munich and other parts of Bavaria will also be hit by rail disruptions today.

Trains from Munich towards the Allgäu region and vice versa have not been running since last night, and the tracks between Memmingen and Buchloe, as well as between Memmingen and Kempten, are also closed.

The station on the island in Lindau is out of service and currently, there are no trains running from Munich to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, as the route is closed until Tutzing, as well as the section between Weilheim and Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Current information about the regional traffic situation in Bavaria can be found here.