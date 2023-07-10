German word of the day: Geflasht

Advertisement

Why do I need to know geflasht?

Because it's not only pretty fun to say, but is also a handy way to describe that specific type of feeling you get when something makes a big impression on you.

What's more, it's not a word that you're likely to read in traditional German textbooks, so you'll definitely impress your German friends if they hear you using this trendy colloquialism.

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Digga

What does it mean?

Geflasht means to be bowled over, shocked, amazed or excited by something - whether that's the taste of an incredible meal, the experience of watching an intensely violent film or a heavy techno beat in a Berlin club.

Like much of Germany's youth slang, it has its roots in an English word - the noun "flash" or the verb "to flash" - though the meaning has become a tiny bit garbled in translation.

That said, you can think of it a bit like a flash of lightning - a sudden emotion that flares up and overwhelms you with its intensity. Alternatively, you might think of the word "flashy", which is used in English to describe things like expensive cars or clothes that are designed to make a big impression on people.

Anything else I need to know?

As well as the adjective geflasht and the verb flashen, you can also use the noun Flash to describe that something that makes you feel surprised, overwhelmed or excited. Though there isn't a super easy English equivalent, saying something is "ein Flash" is a bit like saying it's a trip - or totally mindblowing.

If something's particularly funny, you can also be struck by a "Lachflash" - which is the German equivalent of a laughing fit.

Advertisement

And don't be surprised if you occasionally see an anglicised spelling of geflasht with "-ed" instead of "-t" at the end. Given that the slang has been borrowed from English, either spelling is considered acceptable.

Use it like this:

Warst du schon mal beim Fusion Festival? Das Line-up dieses Jahr hat mich total geflasht.

Have you ever been to Fusion festival? I was totally blown away by the lineup this year.

Der neue Christopher Nolan Film hat mich wirklich geflasht. Du musst es unbedingt sehen!

The new Christopher Nolan film really impressed me. You absolutely have to see it!