Bulgarian-German film wins top prize at Czech festival

The film by Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev tells the story of a recently widowed elderly woman who has fallen prey to phone scammers.

Hollywood star Russell Crowe received the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema earlier into the 57th edition of the festival in the western Czech spa city.

The Australian actor known notably for "Gladiator", "L.A. Confidential" and "A Beautiful Mind" also performed with his band called Indoor Garden Party at the festival's opening concert.

US actress Robin Wright, famous for her role of Jenny in "Forrest Gump" and for the "House of Cards" series, received the Festival President's Award on Saturday.

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, star of "The Danish Girl" and "Ex Machina" also got the Festival President's Award earlier.

Organisers sold over 123,000 tickets to film screenings at the festival hat started on June 30, about 15,000 fewer than before the Covid pandemic.