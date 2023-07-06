Will Germany's citizenship law still go to a cabinet vote before summer?

Advertisement

By now it's a familiar pattern of events: some news emerges about the hotly anticipated reforms to Germany's citizenship law, excitement builds, and then it all goes quiet yet again.

Back in May, the Interior Ministry finally released the draft of its amended citizenship law, detailing plans to permit multiple nationalities, shorten residence requirements, end language tests for people over the age of 67 and ease rules for granting citizenship for the children of foreigners.

Since then, a review process has been in place in which the government liaises with various stakeholders and interested parties, as well as representatives of the federal states, to get feedback on the law. This process usually takes around four weeks and is then followed by a cabinet vote, paving the way for a vote in parliament.

So, what's the latest on the citizenship law and its progress? We asked the Interior Ministry for an update and whether the cabinet was likely to vote on the law in the near future.

According a ministry spokesperson, the consultation phase is still ongoing - but should be over soon.

"The interdepartmental consultation, which also includes the comments of the federal states and associations, is to be completed in the near future," he told The Local.

With the parliamentary summer recess beginning on July 10th, this means that a cabinet vote before the official summer break is now impossible.

However, the spokesperson explained that the cabinet still planned to meet during the break in order to finalise the legislation.

"We intend to submit the draft law to the Federal Cabinet for a decision this summer," he said.

If this goes ahead as planned, then Germany's lower house of parliament - the Bundestag - will be able to discuss and vote on the law in September or October this year.

This will be followed by a vote in the Bundesrat - Germany's upper house.

Once the bill is signed into law, government departments and state governments are generally given around six months to implement it, though this timeline hasn't yet been confirmed.

Since the changes to citizenship law are one of the government's flagship reform plans, it is possible they will attempt to speed up the process in some way.

However, if things run at their usual pace, internationals in Germany could see the new rules come into force around February or March next year.