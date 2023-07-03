Living in Germany: Heating law row, a new Frankfurt street sign and medieval festivals

Advertisement

As part of Germany’s efforts to become climate neutral by 2045, the government is working on a law that will see people required to change their heating systems in the coming years if they don’t meet the green standard.

But as we’ve been reporting, the plans are controversial because people are worried about the costs involved. Although the government will give homeowners financial support (which should trickle down to tenants from landlords), there’s still a lot of confusion over how much this transition will cost for ordinary people and when it likely needs to happen.

Negotiations on the bill have also led to fierce in-fighting within the coalition made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats. It’s no wonder then that the far-right AfD have capitalised on these fears and have been soaring recently in polls.

Meanwhile, the centre-right newspaper Bild has dubbed it the "heat hammer", arguably stoking up more fear.

There is no doubt that trying to change society and protect the climate is essential and admirable, and this German law has been welcomed by environmentalists. But why has there been no real effort to communicate the ins and outs of what’s going on to the public?

Particularly at a time when household bills are rising and the cost of renting in Germany is becoming unmanageable for many, anything that will push up the cost of living further needs to be carefully talked about.

Of course, there will be more communication when the law is set in stone and the government puts it into action. But with a planned societal change like this, the more truthful information and reassurance that can be released even while the law is being worked on, the better.

Tweet of the week

Do you agree?

Are you as German when it comes to Pünktlichkeit (punctuality) as The Local’s Aaron Burnett?

One of my most German traits is how much I hate it when people are late.



It’s usually forgivable if that person has texted saying they’re running late—especially if they tell you how late they are.



Cannot understand people who don’t advise. Just. Please don’t be THAT person. — Aaron Gasch Burnett (@AaronGBurnett) June 24, 2023

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Tim Würz

If you’re near the Bockeneheimer Warte area in Frankfurt, keep an eye out for this new street sign. A square has been named Hannelore-Elsner-Platz, in memory of the late German actress.

Hannelore, who died in 2019, was best known for her role as Inspector Lea Sommer in the long-running German detective TV series Die Kommissarin (The Commissioner).

Did you know?

There are so many great festivals and events in Germany in summer. But did you know about the Landshuter Hochzeit (Landshut Wedding), a historical festival that sees the town transported back to medieval times? The event only takes place every four years. And you’re in luck because this year it’s happening in the Bavarian city from June 30th to July 23rd.

The medieval spectacle attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world. It’s held to commemorate the wedding of Duke Georg the Rich of Bavaria-Landshut and Prince Hedwig-Jagiellon of Poland in 1475. You can expect the atmosphere of the late Middle Ages as well as parades, markets, jousting and historical processions. As festivals go, it’s a quirky one! Our curiosity is well and truly piqued.