PODCAST: German summer traditions explained and what does the AfD vote win mean for Germany?

Advertisement

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the last episode of the season of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by having a chat about German summer traditions.

We then discuss a few changes happening in July in Germany that you should get familiar with, as well as give an overview of where the dual citizenship and immigration reforms are at currently.

We get into how Germany plans to move away from gas and oil heating and why it’s controversial.

The far-right party Alternative for Germany or AfD has won a district election and is climbing in recent polls - we do a deep dive in the studio about what this means for Germany and foreign residents.

Lastly, we get into some events happening across Germany this summer.