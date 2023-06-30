Advertisement

PODCAST: German summer traditions explained and what does the AfD vote win mean for Germany?

Published: 30 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 30 Jun 2023 08:13 CET
This week we talk about German summer traditions, July changes, the timeline for citizenship and immigration reforms, a new law that will see many households having to change their heating systems, what the far-right AfD's district win means for Germany and July events.

In the last episode of the season of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by having a chat about German summer traditions.

We then discuss a few changes happening in July in Germany that you should get familiar with, as well as give an overview of where the dual citizenship and immigration reforms are at currently. 

We get into how Germany plans to move away from gas and oil heating and why it’s controversial. 

The far-right party Alternative for Germany or AfD has won a district election and is climbing in recent polls - we do a deep dive in the studio about what this means for Germany and foreign residents. 

Lastly, we get into some events happening across Germany this summer. 

