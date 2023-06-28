Deutsche Bahn calls for mediation to avert new rail strikes in Germany

Advertisement

"Deutsche Bahn (DB) proposed mediation to the EVG on Wednesday," the company announced. "This is intended to settle the wage dispute without further strikes during the holiday period."

Whether the rail union will agree to arbitration remained unclear as the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, meaning passengers face further uncertainty in the weeks ahead.

EVG said the proposal would be examined as soon as it was received. Deutsche Bahn has requested a response from the union by Friday afternoon.

The 11th-hour pitch is the latest twist in an embittered pay dispute between the rail operator and Germany's largest rail union.

Shortly before Deutsche Bahn's statement was released, Bild had reported that EVG was meeting on Thursday to decide whether to call a warning strike on Tuesday.

"There will be a board meeting tomorrow to decide on new strike targets," union sources told DPA.

If the union agrees to engage a third-party arbitration committee, there is likely to be an armistice that would see any planned strikes called off for the time being.

Failed talks

Last week, EVG had declared that months of pay negotiations between the two sides had failed and had announced plans to ballot its 110,000 members on the possibility of prolonged strikes.

The strike ballot is likely to take four to five weeks, it said. But officials stressed that warning strikes were still possible during this time.

Nevertheless, in recent media interviews the union expressed its willingness for arbitration in the collective bargaining dispute.

"If the employer approaches us with a demand for arbitration, we can decide quickly," EVG leader Martin Burkert told Bayerischer Rundfunk last week.

Such a mediation led to a breakthrough in public sector pay negotiations between services union Verdi and the local authorities back in May.

EVG has been calling for a 12 percent pay rise or at least €650 extra per month for its members over 12 months - at which time pay negotiations would be reopened.

EVG chair Martin Burkert speaks at a press conference on Thursday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

This has been a key issue for the union after the union signed a long contract back in 2020 that prevented them from responding the steep rise in the cost of living.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bahn has countered with a staggered 12 percent increase for lower earners, 10 percent for middle earners and eight percent for top earners - but with a duration of 27 months.

Current discussions go far beyond the issue of pay, however, with working conditions and working hours also up for negotiation.

Shortly before EVG branded the talks "a failure", the two sides had drawn up a 140-page document that was set to be used as a future collective agreement.