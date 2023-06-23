PODCAST: How Brexit has hit Brits in Germany and immigration changes
This week we talk about the effect of Brexit on British people in Germany, changes to immigration reform, why getting sick notes over the phone is coming back, the culture of taking time off work when ill in Germany and alternative summer activities.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We talk about Germany's plans to bring back getting sick notes over the phone from the doctor, plus we get into the culture of taking time off when you're ill.
- Germany looks to bring back sick notes by telephone
- What we could all learn from the German attitude to sickness
With the immigration reform being voted on by MPs in the Bundestag this week, we talk about the latest changes that could be good news for future job seekers. After recording we heard the law is being voted on in the Bundestag on Friday June 23rd so we will add or update stories in the show notes then.
Paying tax is something we all gotta do. We discuss what you need to know about taxes in Germany in 2023 and some of the deductions you should try for.
- New deadlines and deductions: How to file tax in Germany in 2023
- The top tax deadlines often overlooked by employees in Germany
What's the effect of Brexit been on Brits living in Germany or those who want to come here? We talk about some of the issues and hear from a couple who moved from London to Berlin at the end of last year.
- Do Brits need to carry a residence permit at the German border after Brexit?
- Is my British residency title the same as permanent residency in Germany?
- How can Brits visit or move to Germany post-Brexit?
Lastly, we talk about some alternative summer activities to do in Germany if you’re looking for inspiration on how to spend your days off - or your holidays here.
Comments
See Also
