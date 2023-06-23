PODCAST: How Brexit has hit Brits in Germany and immigration changes

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We talk about Germany's plans to bring back getting sick notes over the phone from the doctor, plus we get into the culture of taking time off when you're ill.

With the immigration reform being voted on by MPs in the Bundestag this week, we talk about the latest changes that could be good news for future job seekers. After recording we heard the law is being voted on in the Bundestag on Friday June 23rd so we will add or update stories in the show notes then.

Paying tax is something we all gotta do. We discuss what you need to know about taxes in Germany in 2023 and some of the deductions you should try for.

What's the effect of Brexit been on Brits living in Germany or those who want to come here? We talk about some of the issues and hear from a couple who moved from London to Berlin at the end of last year.

Lastly, we talk about some alternative summer activities to do in Germany if you’re looking for inspiration on how to spend your days off - or your holidays here.