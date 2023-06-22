Why Germany failed to make the list of the top 10 'most liveable cities'

Advertisement

Frankfurt has been ousted from an annual ranking of the ten most livable cities in the world.

Last year, the metropolis on the Main river was the only German city listed in the top group of the index, which is compiled by the British Economist Intelligence Unit and ranks a total of 173 cities around the world. In previous years, other German cities such as Hamburg were also honoured with a top 10 ranking.

Now Frankfurt has slipped from 7th to 17th place, which it shares with the German capital, according to the new report published on Thursday.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, improved by 13 ranks due improvements in healthcare after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, wrote the Intelligence Unit in its report. As a result, it landed in 25th place, making the southwestern city the ninth biggest "mover-upper" in the past 12 months.

Vienna maintained its position at the top of the global rankings. Austria's capital once again scored high due to safety, good public facilities and a rich cultural offering.

It was followed by Copenhagen, Melbourne, Sydney and Vancouver.

Several European cities, including Stockholm, Rotterdam and London, fell well behind this time arounds. Their ratings had not deteriorated significantly, but rather cities in Asia and the Middle East caught up, the report said.

It also pointed to strikes and violent protests in Western Europe, which have been more frequent recently. It also cited high inflation, which currently hovers above six percent in Germany, but reached over 10 percent last year.

In Germany, several cities slipped in the ranking: Berlin (from 13th to 17th), Munich (18th to 21st), Hamburg (16th to 22nd) and Düsseldorf (22nd to 29th).

For the index, the factors stability, health care, education, infrastructure as well as culture and environment were assessed.

War-torn Damascus, Tripoli, and Kiev are currently among the ten least attractive cities in the world according to this analysis.