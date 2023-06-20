Advertisement

Crime

Ex-pope Benedict's cross stolen from Bavarian church

AFP/The Local
AFP/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 20 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023 14:00 CET
Ex-pope Benedict's cross stolen from Bavarian church
View of the interior and the altar of St. Oswald's Church. The pectoral cross of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was stolen from a display case in an anteroom. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

A cross that former pope Benedict XVI used to wear on his chest has been stolen from a church in southern Germany where it was on display, police said Tuesday.

Advertisement

The pectoral cross was in a case in the wall of St. Oswald's church in Traunstein, in the state of Bavaria, where the late Benedict spent his adolescent years.

Thieves broke into the case and took the item, which the former pope had bequeathed to the parish, between 11:45 am and 5:00 pm
on Monday.

"For the Catholic Church, the value of this sacred object cannot be quantified," Bavarian police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The perpetrators, whose identities are unknown, also broke into a cash register of a magazine stand and stole the money inside, the police said.

They are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the church on Monday.

Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in six centuries to step down as head of the Catholic Church, died in December aged 95 after a long period of declining health.

READ ALSO: Black ribbons, candles: ex-pope Benedict's German home region in mourning

Advertisement

More

#Crime

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also