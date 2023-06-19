Which train routes in North Rhine-Westphalia will be closed over summer?

Advertisement

According to Deutsche Bahn, the rail operator will be using the summer holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia to "make its infrastructure fit for the future".

As a result, many travelers will have to switch to replacement buses or take detours in the coming weeks.

From 11 pm on Friday, June 30th until 5 am on Wednesday, July 26th, workers will replace around 3,700 tonnes of ballast and more than 8,400 sleepers along ten kilometres of track between Bochum and Essen.

Deutsche Bahn is investing approximately €4.7 million in the construction works and is aiming to significantly improve the flexibility of trains operating on this route, which would help avoid delays, the company says.

Which routes will be affected?

The route between Düsseldorf and Wuppertal, which has been affected multiple times in recent years, will once again face closure for several weeks. This time, the closure will last throughout the entire summer holidays.

The affected lines include S8, S28, S68, RE4, and RE13 and there will be rail replacement buses in service.

This marks the third time, following closures in 2017 and 2022, that the Düsseldorf-Wuppertal route will be shut down for approximately six weeks. Last year's construction schedule was disrupted when workers discovered unexpected cables and pipes were just 50 centimetres below the tracks.

The S6 line between Düsseldorf and Essen will also be closed from June 24th to July 30th for the renovation of the Höseler Tunnel, which suffered concrete damage during heavy rain.

In the Ruhr area, the Bochum-Essen route will undergo construction work from June 30th to July 26th, affecting the RE6, RE16, and RB40 lines.

Additionally, the route between Dortmund and Schwerte will be closed from June 22nd to July 31st, impacting the RE57 and RB53 lines.

In the Münsterland region, the Rheine-Osnabrück route will be closed from June 23rd to August 5th for various maintenance tasks.

Numerous other routes will experience diversions and, at times, require travellers to switch to buses on weekends or during nighttime hours.

Deutsche Bahn advises passengers to consult the transport services' websites for updated timetables and route details before starting out on their journeys.