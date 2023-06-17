Germany's Rammstein drummer 'shocked' by sex assault claims against frontman

Advertisement

"The allegations of recent weeks have deeply shocked us as a band, and me as a human being," Christoph Schneider wrote in an Instagram post.

Several women have come forward saying they were drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity with frontman Till Lindemann, 60, at Rammstein after-show parties.

Berlin prosecutors this week opened an investigation against Lindemann over the claims, which he has strenuously denied.

Schneider, the first band member to comment publicly since the scandal erupted, said he did not believe "anything illegal" had happened.

"Nevertheless, things appear to have happened which – even if they were legally ok – I personally do not believe were alright."

It was important that Lindemann's parties were "not confused" with the band's own official after parties, he added.

"Till distanced himself from us in recent years and created his own bubble. With his own people, his own projects, his own parties. That made me sad, definitely."

Schneider noted the women who had spoken out were made to feel "uncomfortable", adding: "I am sorry for them and I feel compassion."

His comments came a day after Universal Music suspended marketing and promotional activities for the band, saying they were "shocked" by the allegations.

The controversy began after a young Irish woman posted on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius.

A wave of similar stories has since emerged through platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The uproar around the allegations led to all after-show parties being cancelled at a series of Rammstein concerts in Munich last week.

Berlin has also said after parties will be scrapped at the band's July concerts in the German capital.