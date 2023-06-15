US tourist dies after assault at famed Bavarian castle

Advertisement

A 30-year-old American man was arrested after the incident on Wednesday afternoon, police from the town of Kempten said in a statement.

The 21-year-old and her 22-year-old woman friend were hiking in the area when they met the 30-year-old man, the police said.

The man allegedly persuaded them to follow him down a secret trail that led to a good lookout point.

He then "physically attacked" the 21-year-old woman, police said.

When her friend tried to intervene, he allegedly choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

Police believe "an attempted sexual offence" was then committed against the 21-year-old.

She was then also pushed down the slope, falling next to her friend some 50 metres below.

When mountain rescue workers found the two women, the 22-year-old was injured but able to talk.

The 21-year-old was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to hospital, where she died later that night as a result of her injuries.

The man is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence.