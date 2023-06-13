Cologne court orders major payout to priest abuse victim

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the Cologne regional court told AFP the 62-year-old plaintiff, who said he was molested more than 300 times by a Roman Catholic priest, had demanded some €750,000 ($809,000).

She said the archdiocese did not dispute the abuse in court, meaning the judges ruled on the basis that the allegations were true.

Church authorities also opted not to apply a statute of limitations in the case, which she said could set a new precedent for clergy abuse victims.

The court ordered the archdiocese "to pay €300,000 for pain and suffering to the victim, minus a previous payment of €25,000" made by the archdiocese as part of a larger settlement, the spokeswoman said.

READ ALSO: Pope orders probe of German archdiocese over child sex abuse

In addition, the court ordered the plaintiff to be compensated for any future costs relating to the abuse including therapist fees to treat the resulting psychological scars.

Germany's Catholic Church has been rocked by a deluge of reports in recent years that have exposed widespread abuse of children and youth by clergymen.

A study commissioned by the German Bishops' Conference in 2018 concluded that 1,670 clergymen in the country had committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014.

However, the real number of victims is thought to be much higher.

Advertisement

An 800-page report on the Cologne diocese alone released in 2021 found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018. More than half of the victims were under 14.

Until now the Catholic Church in Germany has made "voluntary" payments to victims totalling some €40 million, as an acknowledgement of their suffering.

Church payouts for victims of abuse in Germany were increased in 2020 to up to €50,000 from around €5,000 previously, but campaigners say the sum is still inadequate.

Last year alone around €28 million in payments were approved.