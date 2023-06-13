9 essential apps for foreigners living in Munich

Advertisement

Attractions and services with the München App

Launched in January by the city of Munich in collaboration with the München Ticket and the city portal muenchen.de, the München App promised "to open Munich’s doors faster and easier than ever", by simplifying access to Munich's attractions and services.

So far, locals seem to be very satisfied with the app, which allows users to purchase tickets, including admission to selected museums, exhibitions, concerts and swimming pools.

As the app continues to evolve, the plan is to expand its offerings to include more events and activities and for users to be able to use the app for public services, such as to make appointments with public authorities.

Get around easily with MVG Fahrinfo München

The MVG Fahrinfo München app is an indispensable tool for navigating Munich's public transportation network. This free and ad-free app, provided by the Munich Transport and Tariff Association (MVV), offers comprehensive timetable information and mobile ticketing services.

A sign with the logo of the underground, tram and bus lines stands at a stop in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Whether you're travelling by S-Bahn, U-Bahn, bus, or tram, the MVG Fahrinfo München app provides real-time updates, route planning, and the option to purchase tickets directly from your smartphone.

Never miss an event with Rausgegangen

For those seeking to explore Munich's vibrant event scene, Rausgegangen is the go-to app. It not only provides hand-picked daily recommendations from the editorial team but also offers a comprehensive list of upcoming events categorised by type. It helps users stay up to date with the latest concerts, exhibitions, festivals, and more.

Advertisement

Combat food waste and save money with Too Good To Go

Through this app, participating restaurants, bakeries and supermarkets in Munich offer their surplus food at discounted prices and users can reserve and pay for portions via the app, contributing to sustainability efforts while enjoying delicious, cheap meals.

READ ALSO: 'World's largest village': How foreigners in Germany feel about Munich

Left-over offerings are up for grabs from a wide range of places, from supermarket Edeka to the swanky Ruby Lilly Hotel and Bar. Simply browse available options based on location or pick-up time, and savour the satisfaction of helping reduce food waste.

See the sites offline with the Munich Travel Guide

Discover Munich in a personalised way with the Munich Travel Guide app. Powered by Ulmon, this app keeps you oriented even when offline.

By enabling users to explore attractions, restaurants, and hotels in their vicinity and create custom lists of favourites and access them offline, the Munich Travel Guide app is an invaluable tool for tourists and residents alike.

Advertisement

Pedal freely with the Call a Bike

For those looking to explore Munich on two wheels, the Call a Bike app by Deutsche Bahn is an excellent choice. With access to over 13,000 bikes throughout Germany, this bike-sharing app allows users to conveniently rent a bike for a maximum of nine euros per day.

Cyclists ride across a street in the centre of Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Use the app to embrace Munich's bicycle-friendly culture and enjoy the city's sights at your own pace.

Never miss the chance for an al fresco tipple with Biergartenfreude Munich



No visit to Munich is complete without experiencing one of its world-renowned beer gardens. The Biergartenfreude Munich app, available exclusively on iOS devices, helps you locate the nearest beer garden.

Discover new places or search for specific beer gardens, complete with ratings. This app is a beer lover's companion for exploring Munich's rich beer culture.

Advertisement

Discover cultural history with the MunichArtToGo

Where did the Munich art scene actually meet in the 19th century? MunchArtToGo answers these and other art history questions.

With the free and ad-free app, you can discover art and cultural history in the middle of Munich's urban space. With the help of an interactive map, you can easily find the nearest place that has an interesting and exciting story to tell.

The map includes art-historical attractions as well as lesser-known treasures of the city. With the help of historical photographs, you can compare the past with the present.

Users can also add their own pictures and information, and even create their own stories or thematic tours. Lots contributions from various Munich citizens are already part of the app.

Never get a parking ticket with HandyParken

This app is a must-have for anyone who owns a car in Munich, as it allows users to conveniently pay for parking and to avoid the hassle of traditional parking payment methods.

READ ALSO: Which areas in Munich are most popular with foreigners?

Munich has various parking zones, each with different rules and rates and the Handyparken app provides users with information about the specific parking zones in the city and their corresponding tariffs.

Users can easily identify their current location within a zone using GPS or by manually selecting the zone and the app calculates the applicable parking fee based on the chosen zone and duration.

The app sends reminders to users before their parking time expires, allowing them to extend their parking session remotely through the app if needed, helping to avoid fines for overstaying their parking time.