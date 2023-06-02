PODCAST: Residency permit backlogs and can foreigners in Germany ever be seen as German?
In our new episode we talk about German lakes, a new night train service, why so many people are becoming German citizens, the impact of backlogs on residency permits, discrimination experienced by people from migrant backgrounds and identity and June events.
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
This week we talk about the German love of visiting lakes in summer.
We discuss a new European night train service that’s just launched.
The number of German citizenship applications has increased significantly recently - we talk about why, and we get into residency permit backlogs and the effect this is having.
- Why are so many people becoming German citizens?
- Could backlogs at Germany's immigration offices stifle skilled immigration?
We discuss a recent survey on how people with a migration background in Germany often have to deal with discrimination in their daily life.
We then hear from communications specialist and journalist Shelley Pascual on why the question ‘where are you from’ needs to be re-thought - and think about whether foreigners and people with a migrant background in Germany can ever be seen as German.
- OPINION: ll always be considered a foreigner in Germany but will my German child?
- OPINION: It's time we stop asking 'where are you from' in Germany?
Listen to the end when we talk about some events happening across Germany this June.
