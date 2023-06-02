PODCAST: Residency permit backlogs and can foreigners in Germany ever be seen as German?

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

This week we talk about the German love of visiting lakes in summer.

We discuss a new European night train service that’s just launched.

The number of German citizenship applications has increased significantly recently - we talk about why, and we get into residency permit backlogs and the effect this is having.

We discuss a recent survey on how people with a migration background in Germany often have to deal with discrimination in their daily life.

We then hear from communications specialist and journalist Shelley Pascual on why the question ‘where are you from’ needs to be re-thought - and think about whether foreigners and people with a migrant background in Germany can ever be seen as German.

Listen to the end when we talk about some events happening across Germany this June.

