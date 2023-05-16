Summer to arrive early in Germany with scorching temperatures of up to 30C

Advertisement

As open-air pools and cinemas start to open their doors in the coming weeks, Germany is set for a sizzling spell where temperatures soar into the high 20s and even hit 30C.

After a relatively mild week, a sudden heat wave is due to arrive on Saturday as the mercury hits at least 25C in most regions. All over Europe, a warm mass of air is set to push through from the south and replace the cooler spring breeze, with temperatures shooting up faster in the east than in the west.

"With temperatures of at least 25C, summer will truly begin on Sunday," said Focus.de meteorologist Jan Schenk. The shock of hot weather will enter suddenly, he added, with the season changing almost overnight.

In the northern parts of Germany, temperatures are even set to climb as high as 30C on Monday and Tuesday, making it the ideal time to head to a beer garden or lake for the first time this year.

In the south, meanwhile, it's likely to remain more overcast - but with at least 25C temperatures in most regions, it's still ideal weather to be out and about.

But those who don't have time for a swim or a barbecue this weekend shouldn't worry about missing out on the fun: according to meteorologists, this hot spell could last well into June.

This week, however, temperatures are likely to remain fairly cool at around 15C, though the icy spells could be behind us for now. Even in the night, the mercury is unlikely to drop below 10C.

Nevertheless, the perfectly clear blue skies are a little way off yet. The string of hot and clear days is likely to be punctuated by heavy rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the western and southern regions of Germany.