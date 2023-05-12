PODCAST: Is Germany heading towards a four-day work week and how will cannabis clubs work?

Advertisement

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by talking about the supermarkets in Bavaria embracing small talk to help fight loneliness and get into German supermarket etiquette.

We discuss Germany’s planned cannabis clubs and what people will be allowed to do - and not do.

With the Eurovision Song Contest finals happening on May 13th, we talk about what the competition means to Germany. And if you'd like to listen to Germany's entry for Eurovision this year, check out this video.

There may be some changes on the way regarding rules on how people can switch to private health insurance in Germany, so we have a chat about that.

A debate on a four-day working week in Germany has been getting more heated. We discuss the possibility of it becoming more common here, and talk to Martin Gaedt, entrepreneur, keynote speaker and author of 4 Tage Woche (4 Day Week), about his research and views.

Lastly, we talk about the habits that foreigners sometimes pick up while living in Germany, that make us feel very German.