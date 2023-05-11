UPDATE: Two people killed in shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany

Advertisement

"A 53-year-old man entered the hall at around 7:45 am and shot at two people," police in the city of Ludwigsburg said in a statement.

Security staff detained the suspect in the hall and handed him over to the police, who arrested him without resistance, the police said.

The victims, both 44-year-old men, later died from their injuries.

No one else was injured, the police said on Twitter.

Police and rescue workers are still on site and the building has been evacuated and secured, the police said, adding that there was was no danger to the public.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed in a statement that two people had died and said they and the suspect were employees of an external service provider.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site," it said.

A spokesman for Mercedes-Benz confirmed to AFP that a police operation was under way at the Sindelfingen plant and there was no further danger to staff or the public.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, no further details can be given," the spokesman said.

The suspect is an external employee of a logistics company, according to the Bild daily.

Around 35,000 people are employed at the Mercedes plant in Solingen, which produces the German car giant's S-Class and premium Maybach models.