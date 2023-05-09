Berlin bans Russian flags at memorials on WWII anniversary

Advertisement

The higher administrative court said it agreed with police who feared Russian flags and Saint George ribbons could be interpreted as symbols of support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

"In the current context, they could be understood as a declaration of sympathy for the war" and "convey a willingness to use violence", the court said in a statement.

Police had originally prohibited both Ukrainian and Russian flags at the memorials on May 8th and 9th, when the end of World War II is commemorated.

They had argued that "respect for these memorials and monuments must be preserved against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war".

But a lower Berlin court on Saturday overturned the ban after challenges from Ukrainian and Russian organisations, citing a "different view on our threat assessment".

Ukrainian activists welcomed the chance to fly their own flags but raised concerns over the green light for Russian symbols.

Vitsche, an association of young Ukrainians in Germany, said the St George ribbon "has been used since 2014 to justify and glorify the Russian attack against Ukraine".

Police filed an appeal against the decision on Russian symbols, which was upheld on Monday by the higher court.

The decision to allow Ukrainian flags was unaffected, since police did not appeal against lifting their ban.