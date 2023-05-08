Advertisement

racism

Berlin school group flees holiday camp after racist abuse

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 8 May, 2023 Updated Mon 8 May 2023 16:37 CEST
Berlin school group flees holiday camp after racist abuse
The entrance to the holiday camp on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Bahlo

A school group from Berlin fled a holiday camp after allegedly being racially abused and threatened by other guests, police said Monday.

Advertisement

Law enforcement were called to the site in the eastern region of Brandenburg overnight into Sunday after the teenage pupils, most of whom were of an ethnic minority, were allegedly hurled racist abuse by another group attending a 18th birthday party.

The teacher supervising the Berlin school group, who were participating in a maths workshop, ended the trip prematurely after the incident.

Officers subsequently escorted the school children from the Frauensee camp, southeast of Berlin by the Heidesee Lake.

The regional police unit responsible for politically motivated crimes was investigating the alleged verbal assault and potential incitement to hatred, a spokesman said.

READ ALSO: What Germans really think about the country's racism problem

According to German daily Tagesspiegel, officers took the names of 28 individuals at the holiday site, although it was not clear if all were suspects.

A number of those involved were inebriated or wearing hoods, police told the paper.

Some of the school group were said to be "shocked" by the incident, according to the father of a pupil quoted by the BZ daily.

"We strongly condemn any form of xenophobia and racism," the head of the camp Nora Runneck said in a statement.

"I will not put up with such attacks and we must not," said Berlin's education minister Katharina Guenther-Wuensch.

The school children would be offered appointments with a physiologist to help them process the incident, she said.

In recent years, Germany's eastern states have been a hotbed for far-right activity.

Last month, teachers from Brandenburg wrote an open letter to decry racist behaviour at schools, including Nazi salutes by children.

The far-right Alternative for Germany party currently leads most polls in the state, where elections are due in 2024.

Advertisement

More

#racism

Comments

AFP 2023/05/08 16:37

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also