'First summer day': Temperatures of up to 27C expected in Germany

On Thursday, warm air from the Mediterranean region will reach Germany through an anticyclone (high pressure system), wrote the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday.

"The first summer day with temperatures above 25 degrees this year is in sight. Up to 27 degrees could be reached on the Upper Rhine."

On Wednesday, the Bundesrepublik will already see mostly clear skies and temperatures of 11 to 15C around the country.

But on Thursday the mercury will hover even higher: temperatures will rise between 12 to 17C east of the Elbe River, and in the rest of the country between 17 and 23C are expected.

However, the Upper Rhine Region will be especially toasty, with temperatures reaching between 26 and 27C.

Northern Germany will be cloudy, but the rest of the country is slated to see only clear blue skies and a lot of sunshine.

But in Germany, warm weather is often followed by sudden rainstorms, and Friday is no exception.

Starting early Friday morning, "rainfall will spread from the southwest and west to Germany. It will then spread eastwards during the course of the day," according to DWD.

Especially in the central Germany there will be heavy thunderstorms - with heavy rain and hail.

East of the Elbe, on the other hand, it will remain dry and sunny at times until the evening.

Highs in the northeast will range between 10 and 15C, whereas the mercury in the rest of the country is slated to read between 16 and 23C.

Vocabulary

The order of the day - angesagt

Anticyclone - (der) Hoch

Mostly - überwiegend

Hail - (der) Hagel

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.