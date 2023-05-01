Demonstrators throw bottles at police in Berlin on eve of May Day protests
Demonstrators at a left-wing women's demonstration in Berlin threw bottles and firecrackers at the police on Sunday evening, a German news agency photographer and the police reported.
While a traditional procession of left-wing groups passed peacefully through the Berlin district of Wedding on Sunday, there were violent altercations between police officers and protesters during a further left-wing demonstration in Berlin-Kreuzberg.
Protesters set off firecrackers and flares at the demonstration. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer
Police officers on the fringes of the Take Back The Night demonstration, which protests violence against women, in Berlin-Kreuzberg were repeatedly hit and kicked, a police spokesperson told German news agency DPA.
Some protesters try to protect their privacy with umbrellas. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer
At least one woman was arrested.
According to the police, the mood was aggressive with demonstrators setting off firecrackers and flares and chanting "the whole of Berlin hates the police".
They said around 3,300 demonstrators took part, with 3,400 police officers on duty that day.
Police carry away masked protesters. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer
Numerous demonstrations are also always held on May Day itself.
In Berlin, the police's main focus will be on the usual "Revolutionary 1st of May Demonstrations" of left and radical left groups from Neukölln to Kreuzberg, which have seen outbreaks of violence in the past.
The police are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 participants and have 6,300 officers on duty.
See Also
While a traditional procession of left-wing groups passed peacefully through the Berlin district of Wedding on Sunday, there were violent altercations between police officers and protesters during a further left-wing demonstration in Berlin-Kreuzberg.
Police officers on the fringes of the Take Back The Night demonstration, which protests violence against women, in Berlin-Kreuzberg were repeatedly hit and kicked, a police spokesperson told German news agency DPA.
At least one woman was arrested.
According to the police, the mood was aggressive with demonstrators setting off firecrackers and flares and chanting "the whole of Berlin hates the police".
They said around 3,300 demonstrators took part, with 3,400 police officers on duty that day.
Numerous demonstrations are also always held on May Day itself.
In Berlin, the police's main focus will be on the usual "Revolutionary 1st of May Demonstrations" of left and radical left groups from Neukölln to Kreuzberg, which have seen outbreaks of violence in the past.
The police are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 participants and have 6,300 officers on duty.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.