michael schumacher

Editor fired over 'tasteless' Schumacher interview

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 22 Apr, 2023 Updated Sat 22 Apr 2023 12:41 CEST
image alt text
Funke media group has announced that the editor of German magazine Die Aktuelle was fired for utilising an artificial intelligence program to produce fabricated statements attributed to Formula One champion Michael Schumacher. Photo by Martin King on Unsplash

The editor of German magazine Die Aktuelle has been sacked after using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, the media group Funke announced.

Anne Hoffmann had stirred up a storm of controversy when on Wednesday the magazine published the interview -- the first since Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.

Schumacher's family, who have carefully guarded the 54-year-old's privacy since the accident, said they were planning legal action.

Bianca Pohlmann, director of the Funke magazine group, apologised to the family on Saturday.

"This article was in bad taste and misleading and should never have appeared," said Pohlmann in a statement.

"It does not meet in any way the standards of journalism that we -- and our readers -- expect of a group like Funke.

"The editor in chief of 'Die Aktuelle', Anne Hoffmann, who has been in charge since 2009, has been relieved of her role as of now."

The article included quotes attributed to Schumacher, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition.

Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva.

"'Private is private', as he always said," Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

"Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael."

Schumacher's seven Formula One titles is equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton's 103.

Michael's son, Mick, 24, is also a Formula One driver and currently a reserve driver with Mercedes.

