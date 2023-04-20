'Over 45,000 passengers' affected by German airport strikes

Advertisement

The airport association ADV said that around 45,200 passengers at four German airports would be directly affected on Thursday and Friday, either due to flight cancellations or delays.

On Friday, security workers at Stuttgart airport will also join the strike. For travellers considering an alternative route by train, there could be issues as well: due to a warning strike by transport union EVG, no long-distance trains will run across Germany until the early afternoon.

In Cologne/Bonn, 168 of the 204 planned flights did not take place throughout the day, a spokesperson said. More than 20,000 passengers were affected by cancellations or diversions, and many did not even show up at the airport.

The announcement of the strike a couple of days earlier had given them time to prepare.

At Düsseldorf airport, about half of the approximately 400 flights planned for Thursday were cancelled, according to the airport, and 28 flights were diverted to other airports.

"We expect a similar picture for tomorrow," a spokesperson said.

The halls at Hamburg airport were also largely empty, with a third of all arriving flights also cancelled, said a spokeswoman.

"The strike affects many uninvolved people who will have few alternatives tomorrow due to the additional rail strike," she told DPA.

According to the ADV on Wednesday, a total of 700 flights at all the airports will not take place on Thursday and Friday.

Why are workers on strike?

The collective bargaining dispute at the airports affects workers in aviation security, passenger control, personnel and goods control and service areas.

Among other demands, the Verdi trade union is calling on the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS), for 30-40 percent overtime pay for night shifts, 50 percent extra for Saturday shifts and up to 125 percent extra pay for working on specific public holidays, such as those coming up in May.

Verdi justified its call for a warning strike with the fact that the negotiations have not led to a solution.

Bargaining talks are set to be continued on April 27th and 28th, and if no deal is reached, the airports could continue to see a series of strikes over the busy summer travel season.

