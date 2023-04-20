Germany to see weekend highs of up to 26C before icy spells

Advertisement

Temperatures around Germany could reach a high of 26C this weekend. That must mean that summer is just around the corner, right?

Not so fast, say meteorologists: after a brief bout of warm weather - not to mention the winding queues for ice cream and packed beaches likely to come with it - temperatures next week are set to sink again. There will be heavy rain, and possibly even snow in some corners of the country.

“There will be a sudden drop in temperatures,” meteorologist Dominik Jung told wetter.net. “There will be frost during the night and it may even snow in some places.”

READ ALSO: Seven signs that spring has arrived in Germany

After chilly wet weather on Thursday, temperatures will continue to rise on Friday to around 18C in most parts of the country and reach a high on Saturday.

On this day, the mercury is set to read 23C in Berlin, 22C in Hamburg, 22C in Frankfurt and 21C in Munich, and could even reach 26C regionally.

But the rain will return the following days until at least Thursday, bringing temperatures to as low as 2C at night. In regions at high altitudes of 1,500 metres or more, the mercury could plunge as low as -8C and bring “scattered snowfall” with it, said Jung.

Advertisement

"Lasting warmth and sunshine are not in sight," he added. "Those who are looking forward to permanently warm and beautiful spring weather will have to put off the thought for the time being.”

The summer, on the other hand, is expected to be warmer than many previous ones. So instead of cold and wet, it could soon be warm and dry.

READ ALSO: 'Unchartered territory': Europe faces more deadly droughts and extreme heat

The year 2023 has already set a record in terms of rain, as Germany experienced the wettest March in more than 20 years.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), more precipitation fell in the month than in any comparable month since 2001, and it rained on two out of three days.

Vocabulary

sudden drop in temperature - (der) Wettersturz

lasting - dauerhaft

precipitation - (der) Niederschlag

vereinzelt - scattered

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.