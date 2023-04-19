Deutsche Bahn workers to strike across Germany on Friday

Advertisement

Due to an ongoing dispute between German state railway Deutsche Bahn (DB) and its workers, the EVG union has announced a “warning strike” to last eight hours on Friday, covering the morning rush period.

Travel chaos is widely expected, as the strike will affect all DB-operated services in the country, including long-distance trains, S-Bahn services, and regional trains.

Travellers in Germany were already expecting a difficult day Friday, as the Verdi union announced that security staff at three of the country’s busiest airports – Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn, and Düsseldorf – would stage a warning strike on Thursday and Friday.

The EVG union is calling on its members within DB, as well as in about 50 local and regional transport companies where it has members, to join in the strike on Friday.

The union says the early morning timing of the strike is deliberate, allowing some weekend travellers to still get home in the later hours of Friday. In certain cases, passengers may be entitled to some compensation from DB.

"We are sending a clear signal that we don't want to hit the passengers, but the companies, by calling for a temporary warning strike in the early hours this time," said EVG board member Cosima Ingenschay.

The union is calling for DB to raise mworker wages by around 12 percent, or at least €650 a month, to help address soaring inflation.

EVG turned down an offer from DB which included a five percent pay rise and a one-off payment of €2,500.

The strike comes ahead of when talks between DB and EVG are slated to start up again on Tuesday.

Inflation in Germany stood at 7.4 percent in March, remaining very elevated despite having fallen from a peak of 8.8 percent in October.

The strong increases in consumer prices has been driven by rising costs of energy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022.

The rail system was largely brought to a halt in a major strike at the end of March led by EVG and Germany's second largest union Verdi.

With reporting from AFP.