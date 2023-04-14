PODCAST: The German asparagus obsession and is the €49 travel ticket worth buying?

Advertisement

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by having a quick chat about the German government's new watered-down cannabis legalisation plan. Since we recorded the podcast, more details have emerged which you can find in this story:

We talk about Germany's exit from nuclear power and the history behind it.

Next we dig into the German obsession with asparagus and talk about why it's public holiday season.

Advertisement

We talk about Barack Obama’s upcoming visit to Germany and his special relationship with the country (and former Chancellor Angela Merkel).

With Germany's €49 monthly public transport ticket on the way, we get into who should buy it and why it makes sense for some people to avoid it. We also discuss some of the regional discounted offers.

Lastly, we finish off by chatting about a few life hacks to help you feel like a local in Germany.