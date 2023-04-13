From beer policing to bunny suits: 10 of Germany's strangest social clubs

Advertisement

There are more than 600,000 Vereine (clubs or associations) in Germany. Many revolve around sports, while others are set up to volunteer or raise funds, such as for schools or parks.

But some are a little more, well, unique, serving everyone from those adamant that their beer is properly poured to tall people (we hear that both haven’t had a hard time recruiting members in Germany).

Sometimes silly-sounding names (cue Spaghetti Monster) conceal a deeper message.

Here are a few of Germany’s most unusual Vereine, with links in case you find yourself falling into one of these categories.

Scythe Association Germany: Who needs a lawn mower anyways? Meadows are mowed by hand by the members of this club - with a scythe, just like in the old days when almost everyone in villages made hay for the cattle.

For the association’s members, scything is not only a contribution to health, but also effective: around trees or on steep slopes, the scythe is a faster way to cut the grass.

What's more, it makes no noise, meaning grass can also be cut on holidays and Sundays without falling afoul of Germany's "Sonntagsruhe" (Sunday quiet) rules.

Tall Peoples’ Club: This club is not for small people. Women have to be at least 1.80 metres and men 1.90 metres to become members. According to the club's self-description, however, the "above-average height" is the only thing all members have in common. It sees itself as a platform for tall people who can exchange information at meetings - for example, about where to find oversized shoes, trousers or beds.

Association Against Fraudulent Pouring (Verein gegen betrügerisches Einschenken): How full is my beer mug at the Oktoberfest? Members have tested every now and then whether the promised litre is actually served in Munich. The answer: not always.

According to its statutes, the association pursues the purpose of "serving consumer protection" and "generally taking action against the still widespread poor pouring of beer by many pubs". The members want to exhaust "all legal means" to "achieve the full measure in the measure".

Are these Oktoberfest beers really a litre? Leave it to this Verein to find out. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Santa Claus on Road: As you might assume from the name, this is not a Santa rental company that appears at company parties or brings presents for festivities.

It is about motorcyclists who are on the road with their bikes during Advent in order to "draw the attention of fellow citizens to those in need in Berlin". Pictures on the association's website show the bikers in Father Christmas costumes riding decorated motorbikes for a good cause.

Street Bunny Crew: These are also women and men on motorbikes, mostly in bunny outfits. They also collect donations. At first, they "rode to various events in pink suits just for fun".

"Since we received positive attention with our appearance, we thought about what we could develop positively from it," wrote Andreas Groß-Hardt, head of the association.

As for motivation, the association's website says: "Happy people are more likely to donate and do so more than bad-tempered people."

Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster Germany: The satirical association from Templin in Brandenburg made headlines back in 2018 when Germany's Constitutional Court rejected its attempt to have itself recognised as a faith group.

The Church of the "Spaghetti Monsters" emerged in the USA in connection with the dispute over the theory of evolution in the classroom.

The "Pastafarians", as the members call themselves, invoke the values of humanism. Regarding their goals, the homepage states: "What do we stand for? Everything that is good."

Beard & Culture Club "Belle Moustache": "A kiss without a beard is like soup without salt," is the motto of this Baden-Württemberg-based club that wants to make beards more popular. There are also tips for people who don't use a razor on their face every day. Because, let's face it: styling long-grown beards does require skill.

German organisation of non-commercial supporters of loud Donaldism: No, this isn’t a branch of outspoken Republicans Abroad supporting the former US President. This is actually about the cartoon character with the cheeky beak.

"The Duck family and the world in which they live are especially dear to us Donaldists," the Donaldists write on their website. The association brings together all those who like to talk about Duckburg.

Schwuhplattler: These men meritoriously see to it that traditional Schuhplatteln, a type of dance, does not get forgotten in Bavaria. Their name is a play on words between the German word for gay (Schwul) and the name of the dance.

"To this day, we are the first association in the world to combine homosexuality and Schuhplattln."

With the dance - the hands beat on the shoes - the members also want to promote more tolerance towards the gay scene.

Dorheim Weathermen: No this is not a club of avid hobby meteorologists. Rather it’s the name that carnival-goers in Friedberg in Hesse call themselves. Many carnival clubs have curious names. Take the Hellish Fire Devils of Tuttlingen, for example.