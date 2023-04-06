Advertisement

Reader insights Paywall free

TELL US: What are your tips for learning German?

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected] • 6 Apr, 2023 Updated Thu 6 Apr 2023 16:11 CEST
image alt text
German learning resources at a language school. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Whether you're just starting out or approaching fluency, we'd love to hear your tips and tricks for wrapping your head around the notoriously difficult German language.

Advertisement

For many people who move to Germany, one of the biggest challenges is getting to grips with the language. Even after taking classes or spending hours on mobile apps, it's not always easy to start using the language in everyday life.

But despite the challenges, learning German comes with numerous benefits, from becoming eligible for citizenship to making new friends and understanding German culture. 

We'd love to hear from our readers at any stage of their language-learning journey. What have you found most helpful when learning German? How did you start learning it - and is there anything you would do differently?

We'll be using your tips for a future article to help other language learners make some Fortschritt (progress) in their quest to get fluent in German.

More

#Reader insights #German language

Comments

The Local Germany 2023/04/06 16:11

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also