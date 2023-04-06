TELL US: What are your tips for learning German?

Advertisement

For many people who move to Germany, one of the biggest challenges is getting to grips with the language. Even after taking classes or spending hours on mobile apps, it's not always easy to start using the language in everyday life.

But despite the challenges, learning German comes with numerous benefits, from becoming eligible for citizenship to making new friends and understanding German culture.

We'd love to hear from our readers at any stage of their language-learning journey. What have you found most helpful when learning German? How did you start learning it - and is there anything you would do differently?

We'll be using your tips for a future article to help other language learners make some Fortschritt (progress) in their quest to get fluent in German.