Germans eating 'record low' amount of meat

Advertisement

For many, Germany is the land of the sausage - the Bockwurst, the Bratwurst and any other Wurst you care to mention.

But now it seems that Germans are falling out of love with meat. The amount of meat consumed per person in 2022 was the lowest it has been since records began in 1989.

According to a report by the Federal Information Centre for Agriculture (BZL) released on Monday, 52 kilograms of meat were consumed per person last year in Germany - about 4.2 kilograms less than in the previous year, though meat consumption had already declined significantly in 2021.

READ ALSO: Five things that are changing about Germany - and five that never will

According to the BZL, people ate around 2.8 kilograms less pork, 900 grams less beef and veal and 400 grams less poultry in 2022.

One reason for this could be the continuing trend towards a plant-based diet. According to the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, about ten percent of the German population was vegetarian and two percent vegan in 2021.

Another cause could be the recent sharp rise in prices for many animal-based foods, which has been one of the knock-on effects of high energy prices.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much will groceries prices in Germany go up in 2023?

Advertisement

In 2017, people in Germany still consumed an average of 60 kilograms of meat, but since then, consumption has fallen by a good 13 percent.

The decline was particularly strong for pork, for which consumption has decreased by 20 percent. For poultry, on the other hand, consumption has increased slightly - by two percent - over the past five years.

The overall decline in meat consumption is also reflected in meat production in Germany. Compared to the previous year, almost 10 percent less pork and a good eight percent less beef and veal were produced in 2022. The net production of poultry meat fell by just under three percent.