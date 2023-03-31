PODCAST: How Germany is (and isn't) changing, royal bonds and do Germans make small talk?

Advertisement

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett.

We start off by talking about some important changes happening in Germany in April, including updates on the €49 ticket and why people will likely see more money leftover in their wage slip after tax.

With Britain's King Charles III making his first foreign visit as monarch to Germany, we discuss the significance of it, German royal connections, the history of the German royal family and where they are now.

Advertisement

As many of our listeners and readers have come to German to study, we focus on what that means when thinking about applying for German citizenship.

The coalition government has been going through an internal crisis - we explain what’s going on behind closed doors.

Does small talk really exist in Germany? We talk to German etiquette expert Nandine Meyden to find out.

Finally we chat about some of the cultural things that are starting to change in Germany - and some that will probably never change.