PODCAST: Berlin’s topless swimming row, strike season and German tipping culture

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett.

We start off by talking about gun laws in Germany after a shooting in Hamburg.

We talk about why anyone - regardless of their gender - can now swim topless in Berlin's swimming pools, and we get into German nudity culture.

With the German citizenship reform set to be debated in parliament soon, we talk about the proposed changes to the draft law so far.

With widespread strikes happening across Germany at the moment - we discuss why there is so much industrial action happening right now, and if any resolutions have been found.

And if you’re confused about tipping culture in Germany - don’t worry we get some clarity on the dos and don’ts from German etiquette expert, Nandine Meyden.

Lastly, we’ll talk about the German words that strike fear into our hearts.