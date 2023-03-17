PODCAST: Berlin’s topless swimming row, strike season and German tipping culture
This week we talk about gun laws after a shooting in Hamburg, a row about women going topless in Berlin, FKK, why there are so many strikes at the moment and tipping culture.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett.
We start off by talking about gun laws in Germany after a shooting in Hamburg.
We talk about why anyone - regardless of their gender - can now swim topless in Berlin's swimming pools, and we get into German nudity culture.
With the German citizenship reform set to be debated in parliament soon, we talk about the proposed changes to the draft law so far.
With widespread strikes happening across Germany at the moment - we discuss why there is so much industrial action happening right now, and if any resolutions have been found.
And if you’re confused about tipping culture in Germany - don’t worry we get some clarity on the dos and don’ts from German etiquette expert, Nandine Meyden.
Lastly, we’ll talk about the German words that strike fear into our hearts.
See Also
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett.
We start off by talking about gun laws in Germany after a shooting in Hamburg.
We talk about why anyone - regardless of their gender - can now swim topless in Berlin's swimming pools, and we get into German nudity culture.
With the German citizenship reform set to be debated in parliament soon, we talk about the proposed changes to the draft law so far.
With widespread strikes happening across Germany at the moment - we discuss why there is so much industrial action happening right now, and if any resolutions have been found.
And if you’re confused about tipping culture in Germany - don’t worry we get some clarity on the dos and don’ts from German etiquette expert, Nandine Meyden.
Lastly, we’ll talk about the German words that strike fear into our hearts.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.