Düsseldorf public transport 'at a standstill' due to strikes

Starting at 3:00 am Thursday, workers on the Düsseldorf Rheinbahn and the city’s buses answered a call by the Verdi union to go on strike for 24 hours. Services are set to resume at 3:00 am Friday morning.

The entire network in Düsseldorf is affected, which includes the city itself as well as the Mettmann district, the city of Meerbusch and regional connections to Duisburg, Krefeld, Neuss, and Ratingen. Customer service stations are also closed.

The city of Düsseldorf has hired some third-party companies to provide replacement buses for the day, but these are only for some lines and there’s no guarantee they will run according to the typical timetable. Rheinbahn has fuller information here.

No U-Bahn, tram, or school bus services are running in the city at all today.

The strike is a part of the Verdi union’s demands for public sector employers to give employees a 10.5 percent pay rise—or an increase of at least €500 a month - to address the rising cost of living.

This month has seen widespread strikes everywhere from at airports to public transport, to childcare, following previous rounds of collective bargaining that saw no agreement reached.

The next round is due March 27th to 29th.

