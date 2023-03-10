Train route between Frankfurt and Mannheim to close for five months

Rail travellers on one of Germany’s busiest routes – Frankfurt to Mannheim – will have to prepare for months-long disruptions in the second half of the year.

The line, often called the Riedbahn, will be undergoing needed maintenance during that time, with traffic expected to increase markedly on two alternate routes, including one via Mainz and another through Darmstadt to Frankfurt.

Deutsche Bahn is telling passengers to expect some disruptions on the alternate routes as demand from travellers who would normally use the Frankfurt-Mannheim route increases during renovation time. Freight traffic that typically uses the Frankurt-Mannheim track will also be diverted to the alternate routes, potentially delaying some trains in the area by around 30 minutes in some cases.

Around 140 buses will also replace the more than 300 trains that travel the Frankfurt-Mannheim route daily, with recruitment underway for about 400 drivers to meet the need.

The closure starts on July 15th, one day after the European Football Championships end, with Deutsche Bahn saying they’re aiming to re-open the route in December just in time for the Christmas travel rush.

As Germany’s state-owned rail operator has recently received a flood of investment cash, more renovation projects like this one are expected around the country in the next few years.

