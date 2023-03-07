Public transport disruption in Frankfurt due to a technical problem

Due to a damaged overhead contact line, S-Bahn and U-Bahn trains are currently not running to the central Konstablerwache junction in Frankfurt.

This is leading to massive disruptions, cancellations and delays in Frankfurt's public transport system, said local transport association Rhein Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV).

It’s not clear how long the disruption will last.

The affected lines are S-Bahn lines 1 to 6, 8 and 9 and the U4, U5, U6 and U7.

The station is located just outside of Frankfurt's Altstadt (old town).

Overhead line paralysed

The reason for the restrictions was a fire department operation which was releasing a lot of smoke into the air. According to the Frankfurt fire department, a capacitor had burst at around 8:30 am, paralysing the entire overhead line in the underground station.

The S-Bahn lines at the Konstablerwache station are interrupted, with trains passing through the station without stopping.

Due to the proximity to Frankfurt's Hauptbahnhof (Central Station) and the large volume of trains, the restrictions are likely to last throughout the day.

Germany has seen many disruptions to public transportation in the past weeks, the majority due, however, to union workers going on strike for higher wages.

