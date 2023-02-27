Current winter in Germany '2.7 C too warm'

Despite the current chilly weather most of Germany is experiencing, it's been an unusually mild winter so far.

So much so, that, according to the latest report from the DWD, the winter of 2022/2023 has been too warm and too dry in large parts of Germany - with a temperature rise of 2.7 degrees compared to the standard temperature reference period from 1961 to 1990.

"Germany thus experienced the twelfth winter in a row that was too warm. Climate change is not letting up", said DWD press spokesman Uwe Kirsche in a statement Monday.

Though there were some icy spells in December - which saw temperatures reach a low of -19.3 C on December 18th in Bayreuth, Bavaria - there were hardly any wintry conditions in the lowlands in the winter of 2022/23.

READ ALSO: How the mild winter has hit Germany's ski resorts

The short-lived cold period in December was followed by a record-breaking end of the year. Temperatures peaked at over 20C on New Year's Eve, with the highest temperature of 20.8 C recorded at the Wielenbach station in Upper Bavaria.

The average winter temperature in 2022/2023 was 2.9 degrees in Germany and, therefore, 2.7 degrees above the value of the reference period of 1961 to 1990.

Overall, the winter was also slightly too dry. On average, meteorologists recorded around 170 litres of precipitation per square metre. Compared to the 1961 to 1990 period, the DWD recorded a drop in precipitation of 10 percent.