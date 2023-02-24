Putin 'will not reach his imperialist goals' says Germany's Olaf Scholz

"The earlier the Russian president realises that he will not reach his imperialistic goal, the bigger the chance that the war will end soon. Putin has it in his hands. He can end this war," said Scholz.

The Chancellor spoke in a video message Friday marking one year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

"Germany remains firmly on the side of Ukraine, now and in the future," he said, pointing out the country's €14 billion given to Ukraine in financial, military, and humanitarian support.

Scholz went on to say that a look back at the past year demonstrates that Putin's gamble on western division backfired. "The opposite has happened. Ukraine is more united than ever. The European Union stands together."

Scholz also thanked Germans for helping and taking in more than a million refugees and that he understood German fears of an escalating conflict.

He pledged to do everything necessary to avoid it, while saying Germany remained on the side of Ukraine for "as long as necessary."