Cost of German care insurance could rise in July

According to a draft law seen by DPA and reported on by other media outlets on Friday, contributions could increase by 0.35 percent as of July 1st, 2023.

On the other hand, those receiving care would get more financial aid from the state.

Specifically, the draft outlines plans to increase the care allowance for people in nursing homes from January 1st, 2024 and also hike relief for people receiving care at home.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had previously indicated that higher long-term care contributions would be necessary to fill a gaping deficit in the care system.

In 2022 - despite minor increases in care contributions at the start of the year - there was a €2.25 billion black hole in the statutory insurance funds.

On Friday, statutory health and care insurance funds and social pressure groups wrote to the government to demand more tax revenues for care.

In a letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), the insurance funds claimed they would require €4.5 billion from the state simply to stabilise their finances in 2023.

"We therefore urge you to quickly stabilise the financing of the social long-term care insurance through federal funds, so that the necessary securing of liquidity is not exclusively at the expense of those paying contributions," they wrote.

The costs of care have been rising rapidly in Germany due to the country's aging population, higher wages for care professionals, and the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Currently, the contribution to the statutory long-term care insurance is 3.05 percent of gross wages for those with children and 3.4 percent for those without.

With the increase, this would go up to 3.4 percent for people with children and 3.75 for those without - though employees only pay half of the total contribution.

