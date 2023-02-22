German energy and food prices rose again in January

In December, the inflation rate in Germany dropped to 8.1 percent from its peak last year of 8.8 percent in November. The falling prices were helped, in part, by the coalition government's one-off payment for heating bills for consumers in December.

READ ALSO: Germany sees record post-war inflation in 2022

However, the effects of the government aid seemed to have worn off by January, as the inflation rate rose again to 8.7 percent and prices for consumer goods, household energy and certain services went up.

"We are seeing price increases for many goods and increasingly also for services. For households, the rising prices for energy and food were particularly noticeable for private households," Ruth Brand, President of the Federal Statistics Office explained.

Household energy became more expensive in January and increased by 36.5 percent compared to January 2022. The prices for natural gas rose by 51.7 percent and for district heating by 26 percent, and consumers had to pay 30.6 percent more for heating oil. Meanwhile, electricity got 25.7 percent more expensive.

READ ALSO: Is now a good time to switch energy providers in Germany?

Food prices rose by 20.2 percent in January compared with the same month a year ago. The inflation rate for groceries has remained more than twice as high as the overall inflation rate. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose by one percent overall in January.

Prices for services went up by 4.5 percent in January - including those for net rents by 2 percent. Prices for housing maintenance and repair, for example, increased by 16.9 percent and restaurant services by 10.9 percent, which was above average. According to the statistics, only a few services, such as telecommunications services, became cheaper - in that case by 1.1 percent.

However, there was slightly better news for drivers, as the increase in fuel prices was less than the inflation rate in January - and rose by only 7 percent.