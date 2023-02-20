What is the German film that won big at the BAFTAs?
"All Quiet on the Western Front" triumphed with the best film award at the British BAFTA academy's annual awards on Sunday, one of seven prizes the powerful anti-war film took home including best director.
Producer Malte Grunert said the British plaudits for a German-language film were "just incredible", adding that the movie and Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel showed that "war is anything but an adventure".
Berger credited his daughter Matilda for turning his "doubts into trust", after telling him he had to make a movie of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel, which she was reading in school.
"Best director is the one I never would have thought it would ever work," Berger told reporters at the central London ceremony.
"I mean it's a German movie, for Christ sake. Who votes for that?"
With 14 nods, "All Quiet on the Western Front" is the joint most-nominated foreign-language film in BAFTA's 76-year history.
It had scooped six awards so far, including for "best film not in English" and for cinematography, in the build-up to the Oscars on March 12th.
Pitch-black Irish comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin", co-starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, had earned four gongs ahead of the awards later
for best film and best leading actors.
They included best supporting actor for Barry Keoghan and best supporting actress for Kerry Condon - who at first was not given the prize after a
miscommunication on stage.
"Banshees" director Martin McDonagh, one of the rare UK nominees for this year's top gongs, had so far won "best British film" despite its heavily Irish
profile, and best original screenplay.
"Making a sad film shouldn't be so much fun," he said.
