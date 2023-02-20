IN PICS: Politics takes centre stage in 'Rosenmontag' parades throughout Germany
Costume-clad Revellers took to the streets to end Germany's famous Carnival season on Monday. Cities like Düsseldorf are especially known for their colourful parades, which this year carried particularly strong political messages.
Co-chairwoman of the Alternative für Deutschand (AFD) is depicted licking the boots of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a float entitled "Conditions like in ancient Rome” in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg
Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) got a lampooning in this float showing him swallowing toads inscribed with the words "Atomic Power", "Rearmament" and "Gas from Dictatorships". Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini
Members of the "C.C. Rote Husaren Mainz-Kostheim" club stand in front of the Mainz cathedral in clown costumes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold
A float with the inscription "Free Iran" shows a mullah entangled in the flowing hair of a young woman in Düsseldorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini
One float in Mainz depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin as a black storm cloud blowing a "sharp east wind" toward the European Union. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold
A woman is dressed as a character from Avatar during the Rosenmontag parade in Mainz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow
A float with the inscription "Miss Brexit '23" shows a skeleton holding two flags with the Union Jack. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini
