IN PICS: Politics takes centre stage in 'Rosenmontag' parades throughout Germany

Co-chairwoman of the Alternative für Deutschand (AFD) is depicted licking the boots of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a float entitled "Conditions like in ancient Rome” in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) got a lampooning in this float showing him swallowing toads inscribed with the words "Atomic Power", "Rearmament" and "Gas from Dictatorships". Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

Members of the "C.C. Rote Husaren Mainz-Kostheim" club stand in front of the Mainz cathedral in clown costumes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold

A float with the inscription "Free Iran" shows a mullah entangled in the flowing hair of a young woman in Düsseldorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

One float in Mainz depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin as a black storm cloud blowing a "sharp east wind" toward the European Union. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold