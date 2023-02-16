Second winter heat wave arrives in Germany

Warm Mediterranean air has been pushed north and is now massing over Germany and Holland. The high - named "Feuka" - will bring some of the warmest temperatures in Europe to Germany in the next few days, in a heatwave similar to that which hit the Bundesrepublik over the new year.

READ ALSO: Temperatures of 'up to 22C' expected on New Year's Eve in Germany

"It's the second wintry heat wave to hit Germany these days," meteorologist Jan Schenk explained to Focus Online. "Whenever temperatures are above 5 degrees for an extended period of time, it's called a winter heat wave."

On Wednesday, the temperatures for carnival-goers in Cologne climbed to 13C and are expected to rise to 14C on Friday.

For the weekend, however, the temperatures are expected to sink again, especially in the north where stormy gusts and rain will follow. From the weekend on, there may be snowfall again in the low mountain ranges, especially in the Harz Mountains and the Ore Mountains.

READ ALSO: How the mild winter has hit Germany's ski resorts

But next week, a new high will follow, with dry weather for most of the country.

What about the rest of February?

Although the Mediterranean air will move away again at the end of the week, the rest of February is expected to remain mild.

According to meteorologist Dominik Jung, a strong high-pressure system is expected to remain over southwestern Europe and continue to provide "very mild and very warm" temperatures throughout February.

March could still see a late onset of winter, as the polar vortex is likely to be disturbed. But it's currently difficult to accurately predict whether and when that will happen.

Did you know?



If you want to name the weather after yourself in Germany, you can.

Since 2002, individuals or companies have been able to choose names for high and low-pressure weather, at a cost of €360 and €240 respectively.

The names, which the Institute of Meteorology at the FU Berlin has been awarding for decades, are then adopted by weather services and the media.

The current high - named Feuka - was bought by the Festausschuß Euskirchener Karneval (Festival Committee Euskirchen Carnival). Names for 2024 should be up for grabs later this year.