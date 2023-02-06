Where to watch the Superbowl in Germany

Super Bowl LVII, or the 2023 Super Bowl, is taking place on February 12th in the United States - and people in Germany will be able to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 00:30 on Monday, February 13th. But how?

You will be able to see the game, famous commercials and halftime show (Rihanna back on stage!) on the channel ProSieben from 10:45 pm on February 12th, lasting until about 4:30 am for the most dedicated American football viewers. ProSieben Maxx will also offer special streaming and live commentary from 8:30 pm. Fans will also be able to catch the game on streaming services ran.de and DAZN.

Germany has a large American community in all corners of the country, and the NFL (National Football League) will even be hosting two International Games in the Bundesrepublik next season, with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots making their debuts as designated teams.

Thus, there there are bound to be plenty of 'Mericans - or US football fans - eager to catch the big game live at a pub or party.

Here's where you can watch the game unfold play-by-play.

Berlin

Berlin’s famous Kulturbrauerei is known for the big football (er, soccer if you're American) match-watching parties it hosts in the warm summer months. On Sunday they'll be warming up for the big game in their indoor space, the Kesselhaus, starting at 8 pm. An array of American food and drinks will be included in the ticket price of the big event, moderated by KISS FM.

Starting at 8 pm and stretching until 4 am, the LVL World of Gaming near Berlin's Checkpoint Charlie will be hosting a multifaceted event. Not only will fans be able to view live on several big screens throughout the venue, but there will also be football quiz games, Superbowl-themed food and drinks, and a DJ set leading up to the game. Tickets range between €10 and €30.

Starting at 9 pm, the beer garden and concert hall Freiheit Fünfzehn will be opening up for an all-you-can-eat buffet with American food. The big venue, located in Berlin's far-eastern neighbourhood of Köpenick, is situated right along the Spree.

Frankfurt

The largest sports club in the Rhein-Main region, the Adler Business Club in Frankfurt will be streaming the event on numerous big-screen TVs and serving up American food such as burgers and chicken wings. Tickets are cheaper than other big Super Bowl events, at just €12 a pop.

In the Frankfurter Kino Cinestar Metropolis, fans can check out the game on a huge screen. Entrance begins at 10:40 pm, when live pre-game moderation from Glendale, Arizona will start, and the event stretches until 4:30 am - you can buy your tickets in advance here.

Munich

Munich's Werk7 Theatre is set to host an American-themed party with food trucks, a Roulette table, and even cheerleaders from a local dance troop. DJ Bobby Evs and Munich radio moderator Jan Herold will also be on hand.

Dedicated fans can begin the pre-party at 6:30 pm in one of Germany’s largest arenas, the Audi Dome. A countdown show with public broadcaster ProSieben will then follow at 8:30 pm. You can purchase tickets, which are offered at varying prices, in advance.

Cologne

The highlight of the NFL season will be broadcast on numerous XXL screens, LED screens and TVs on several floors in Cologne's famous Boothaus club.

As a partner of the event, the Cologne Crocodiles, who have been playing American football in the Cathedral City since 1980 as one of the first football clubs, will be part of the party. You can book tickets directly on the club's website.