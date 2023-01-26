German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

The Walldorf-based group, which offers both traditional software and cloud-based computing services, said it planned to carry out a "targeted restructuring programme" to "strengthen its core business" and improve efficiency.

"The programme is expected to affect approximately 2.5 percent of SAP's employees," it said in an earnings report unveiling full-year results for 2022.

SAP has a workforce of around 120,000 employees worldwide, meaning it plans to shed some 3,000 jobs.

There are around 16,000 employees working at its German headquarters in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, and it also has offices and research facilities in Berlin under the 'SAP Labs' brand.

It is so far unclear how many of its German workforce will be affected by the layoffs.

The move follows similar cuts announced by tech giants Meta, Amazon, Google, IBM and Microsoft as the once-unassailable sector girds for an economic downturn.

SAP said its jobs cull would cost the company between €250 and €300 million ($270-330 million), mainly in the first quarter of 2023.

The restructuring is expected to lead to annual savings of 300-350 million euros from 2024, "which will help to fuel investments into strategic growth areas", SAP said.

SAP also said it would explore a sale of its Qualtrics subsidiary, which specialises in online market research software.

A sale would further allow SAP to focus more on its core cloud business, it said.

For the whole of 2022, SAP announced revenues of 30.9 billion euros, up 11 percent on a year earlier.

Operating profits came in at just over 8 billion euros, down two percent compared with 2021.

For 2023, SAP expects operating profits to increase by 10 to 13 percent.