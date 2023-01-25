Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine

Western nations have pledged ever-more sophisticated military hardware in recent weeks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion, with all eyes in Kyiv on the battle tanks. Berlin stopped short of a green light on Tuesday, but German media -- including newspaper Der Spiegel and news channel NTV -- reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would grant approval.

The announcement was set to come Wednesday and also include permission for other countries, including Poland, to transfer their Leopard tanks to Ukraine,

the outlets reported. Washington is also now leaning toward sending a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, US officials told the Wall Street Journal. The Free Democratic Party, a member of Germany's ruling political coalition, tweeted Tuesday night: "Germany sends Leopard-Panzer tanks to Ukraine!" Ukraine and several of its allies have been urging Germany for weeks to allow the delivery of the Leopards, but a US-led meeting of Kyiv's allies in Germany last week failed to yield a decision.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he had "expressly encouraged partner countries that have Leopard tanks that are ready for deployment to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks". "I expect a decision to be made shortly," he added, following talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.

"We must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster."

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, hit back at reports about Washington mulling supplying tanks, saying that such a move would show "the real aggressor in the current conflict".

"If the United States decides to supply tanks, it will be impossible to justify such step using arguments about 'defensive weapons'," he said, according to a post on the Russian Embassy's official Facebook page.

"This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki thanked Germany for approving the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and providing a company of them from Berlin's own stocks.

"Thank you @Bundeskanzler (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz. The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia. Together we

are stronger," Morawiecki said on Twitter.



Lasting mark



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned the delivery of the Leopard tanks would "bring nothing good to the future relationship" between Berlin and Moscow.

"They will leave a lasting mark," he said.

Under Berlin's war weapons control rules, countries using German-made armaments are required to seek Berlin's permission if they wish to transfer them to a third party.

Poland, one of the loudest voices calling for permission to send Leopard tanks, said earlier this month it was ready to deliver 14 of them to Kyiv within the framework of an international coalition of countries.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Tuesday the country had now sent in a formal request, and a German government spokesman said it would be

examined "with necessary urgency".

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was counting on a "quick" response, he said, accusing the Germans of "dragging their feet, dithering and behaving in a manner that is difficult to understand".

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said discussions over the tank transfers "must end with decisions", and that "allies have the required number of tanks" his country has been demanding.



Food procurement fraud



As Ukraine marked 11 months since the start of the war, Zelensky urged his troops to keep up the fight against Russia. But the comments came as he battled a widening corruption scandal -- with his defence ministry shaken by allegations of food procurement fraud. Local media reports last week accused the ministry of having signed a deal at prices "two to three times higher" than current rates for basic foodstuffs.